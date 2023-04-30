Short Interest in K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Grows By 57.7%

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,609,400 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the March 31st total of 3,556,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.2 days.

K92 Mining Stock Performance

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $8.23.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on K92 Mining from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on K92 Mining from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr. on March 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.