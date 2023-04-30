Short Interest in Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Grows By 60.3%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesque Price Performance

Shares of MHIVF opened at $0.87 on Friday. Invesque has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Invesque from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition of health care and senior living properties. Its portfolio includes investment properties, which are operated by providers of transitional care, long-term care, independent living, assisted living, and medical office properties.

