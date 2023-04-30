Short Interest in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Increases By 53.8%

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 18.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 43.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Azenta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZTA. Stephens downgraded shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. Azenta has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $79.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.38 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.