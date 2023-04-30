Short Interest in AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Increases By 52.9%

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the March 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AXIM Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AXIM opened at $0.03 on Friday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of diagnostic healthcare solutions. Its product categories include Eye Health, SARS-CoV-2, and fentanyl neutralizing antibody test. The company was founded on November 18, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

