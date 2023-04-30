Short Interest in AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Increases By 52.9%

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the March 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AXIM opened at $0.03 on Friday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.
About AXIM Biotechnologies
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AXIM Biotechnologies (AXIM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.