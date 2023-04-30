Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 57,619 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,269,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,035,000 after buying an additional 461,370 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 406,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 87,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHLS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Northland Securities downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.97.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $20.89 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.11.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 59.78% and a net margin of 39.03%. The firm had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $32,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $32,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $594,165,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,124,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,725,223 shares of company stock worth $599,048,102 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.