Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $28.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $23.00 on Friday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $209,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,343,097.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,054. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,933,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,690,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,053 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,682 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 200.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,500,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.