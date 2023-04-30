RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in RLI were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of RLI by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of RLI by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $139.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $100.96 and a 52 week high of $149.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.76.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.42. RLI had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is 7.51%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,503,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

