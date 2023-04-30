ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Albany International by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Albany International by 1,344.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of AIN opened at $91.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.82. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.39.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $268.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. Research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Insider Transactions at Albany International

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $193,667.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Albany International Profile

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.