ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAXR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,407,000 after purchasing an additional 434,992 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 58.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after purchasing an additional 431,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,228,000 after acquiring an additional 424,367 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 51.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 328,446 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth $5,384,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maxar Technologies

In other news, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $4,946,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,396,717.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $4,946,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,396,717.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 17,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $917,713.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $694,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,695,135. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Maxar Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

NYSE MAXR opened at $52.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $52.80.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.56 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.97%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

