ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 505 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 29,043 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 343,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,483,000 after buying an additional 86,710 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GMED opened at $58.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.