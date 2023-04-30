ProShare Advisors LLC Has $479,000 Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $70.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average of $63.82. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

