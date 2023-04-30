ProShare Advisors LLC Has $467,000 Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,434,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,009,562,000 after buying an additional 66,914 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Lear by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $4,481,445 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Price Performance

LEA stock opened at $127.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 56.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Barclays started coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.85.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.