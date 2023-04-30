ProShare Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Insider Activity

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,470,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $15.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.18 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.