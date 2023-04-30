ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,417 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameris Bancorp

In other news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen acquired 670 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABCB. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

