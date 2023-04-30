ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in KB Home by 11,077.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 130.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

KB Home Trading Up 3.3 %

KB Home stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. KB Home’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KB Home Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Further Reading

