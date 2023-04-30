ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 634 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ITT by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 495,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,403,000 after acquiring an additional 249,528 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ITT by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

ITT stock opened at $84.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.42. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $95.18.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

