ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,101 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,043 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 942,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,456,000 after acquiring an additional 389,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after acquiring an additional 387,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $2,226,645.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,084,962.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,984,483.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,226,645.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,927 shares in the company, valued at $23,084,962.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,135 shares of company stock valued at $20,431,233 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $92.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.51. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $97.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.19.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cowen increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

