ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 389 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $138.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.97. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $169.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.59 and a 200-day moving average of $144.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,579.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,579.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,786 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

