ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 3,443 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,182.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,182.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $56.21 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $110.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.01.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

