ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,146 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 100.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG opened at $25.95 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JHG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.60 to $25.30 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.