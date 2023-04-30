PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Short Interest Update

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the March 31st total of 89,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 359,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PARTS iD Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ID opened at $0.35 on Friday. PARTS iD has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $2.42.

About PARTS iD

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

