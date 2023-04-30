Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Organovo has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

Institutional Trading of Organovo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Organovo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.25% of Organovo worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

