Oppenheimer Comments on Microsoft Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan anticipates that the software giant will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.56 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2026 earnings at $15.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.76 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.88.

MSFT stock opened at $307.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $308.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

