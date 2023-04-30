New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,362 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,362 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of MarineMax worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 4.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 10.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Stock Performance

Shares of HZO stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $636.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.44. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01.

Insider Transactions at MarineMax

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $570.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.43 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $250,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HZO shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

