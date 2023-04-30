Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $12.38 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 24,738 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,219,876,000 after buying an additional 37,754,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $105.45 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

