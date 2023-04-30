Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $10.32 Per Share

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the software giant will earn $10.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.03. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.56 per share.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.88.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

MSFT opened at $307.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $308.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 9.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151,099 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,658,560 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,496,263,000 after purchasing an additional 173,204 shares in the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $4,902,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.