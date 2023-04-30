Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the March 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Meridian from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRBK. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Meridian by 19.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Meridian by 10.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Meridian Price Performance
Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. Meridian had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Meridian Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.
About Meridian
Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.
