Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Up 3.6 %

LMPMY opened at $4.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $4.97.

Get Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing alerts:

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.