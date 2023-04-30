KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF) Short Interest Up 60.0% in April

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded KRUK Spólka Akcyjna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. KRUK Spólka Akcyjna has a 52 week low of $69.56 and a 52 week high of $72.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.45.

