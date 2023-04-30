Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $372,000 Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $22.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $42.17.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Further Reading

