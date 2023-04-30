Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,092 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,092 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR stock opened at $110.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.75 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.24.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 40.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.69.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,989.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,989.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,789,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

