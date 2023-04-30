JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBLU. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 8.3% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.59. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $11.59.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

