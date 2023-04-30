Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Up 54.2% in April

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the March 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:JOF opened at $6.96 on Friday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,372,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,294,000 after buying an additional 393,272 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after buying an additional 375,344 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,153.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 84,847 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 16,974.6% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 81,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 81,478 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 345,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 43,454 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

