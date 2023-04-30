Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,007 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,223,000 after acquiring an additional 558,921 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 835,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Global Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.34.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $25.13.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

