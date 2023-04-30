Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 268.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.83.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $133.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $145.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

