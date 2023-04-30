Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,249,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 52,199 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $188,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $105.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average is $97.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of -393.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

