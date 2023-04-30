Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.86, but opened at $31.98. Intel shares last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 21,932,278 shares changing hands.
The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.
Intel Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.
In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.
