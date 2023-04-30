Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $30.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

INTC opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

