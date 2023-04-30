IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the March 31st total of 31,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 216,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
IMV Stock Performance
IMV opened at $0.82 on Friday. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.95.
IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.07). IMV had a negative net margin of 11,547.42% and a negative return on equity of 12,695.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMV will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in IMV during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 680.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 89,113 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,126,000. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IMV
IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engage in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. Its immune-educating technology includes DPX which is designed to inform a specific, coordinated, and persistent anti-tumor immune response.
