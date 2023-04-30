IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. The stock traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 156180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IMAX. B. Riley boosted their price target on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,672.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,571,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after buying an additional 352,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after buying an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 385,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in IMAX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,631,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,033,000 after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.97 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. Research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

