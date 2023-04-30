Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $265.00 at Barclays

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.38.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY opened at $273.06 on Friday. Hershey has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $273.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.03. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $48,729.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

