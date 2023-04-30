Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
GOODO opened at $15.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $24.85.
Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gladstone Commercial
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOODO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.