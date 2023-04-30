Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

GOODO opened at $15.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gladstone Commercial

In other Gladstone Commercial news, President Arthur S. Cooper purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Arthur S. Cooper purchased 3,600 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,437.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 5,850 shares of company stock worth $79,348 in the last three months.

