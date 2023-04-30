Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.46 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.
About Euro Tech
Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euro Tech (CLWT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.