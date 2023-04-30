Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Dolphin Entertainment Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Dolphin Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolphin Entertainment
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 364,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 87,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 12.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile
Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment consists of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.
