Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Dolphin Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolphin Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 364,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 87,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 12.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment consists of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

