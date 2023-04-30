Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,800 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the March 31st total of 235,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Insider Activity at Delcath Systems

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 19,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $95,086.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,617.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.87. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.82.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,280.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DCTH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

