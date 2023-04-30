Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Update

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the March 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dawson Geophysical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 4.3% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,053,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 43,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DWSN opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. Dawson Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical ( NASDAQ:DWSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 54.56% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%.

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. The firm is also involved in acquiring and processing 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data to providers of multi-client data libraries for use in the onshore drilling and production of oil and natural gas as well as directly to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and development companies.

