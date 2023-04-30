Cwm LLC Makes New $70,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 245.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 51,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FCOM stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $596.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.