Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 566,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 174.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Hexcel by 410.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 40,393 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $293,901.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $293,901.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,722 shares of company stock valued at $676,077. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hexcel Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Shares of HXL opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.78. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.76.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Hexcel Company Profile



Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Featured Stories

