Comerica Bank Grows Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Comerica Bank raised its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 57,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 124,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 40,350 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 335.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 121,080 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $50,286.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $50,286.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,608 shares of company stock valued at $337,766. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AGNC. StockNews.com began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

