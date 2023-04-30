Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 22.12%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $42,587.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,416.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,974 shares of company stock valued at $88,554 and have sold 3,027 shares valued at $76,362. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.